The Rocks slipped to one off the bottom of the Isthmian premier table after another home defeat – losing 3-2 to Cray Valley PM despite a good late fightback.

Freddie Parker’s first half hat-trick earned the win for the promoted side, extending a poor Bognor run that they just can’t seem to snap out of.

Harry Clout sent an early cross flying through the area and out of play. Malik Sesay fouled Dan Gifford on the counter but the free-kick was headed away. Bognor went behind on 14 minutes. A swift ball along the edge of the box by Famnaya Shomotun fell to Parker before he composed himself and curled the ball into the net beyond Ryan Hall.

Shomotun did well to ran past his defender before shooting at goal and forcing a good parried save from Hall at his near post on 22 minutes. Spencer Spurway hit another of his trademark long range efforts, forcing Max Ovenden into a parried save.

The Rocks on the attack v Cray Valley | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Bognor went further behind on 34 minutes as Marcel Barrington curled the ball on to the head of Parker, who neatly steered his header into the net. Clout did well to win a corner with a shot off a defender. But the kick was cleared.

Cray Valley should have added to their tally on 40 minutes when Barrington hit the ball across the face of goal but Thomas Beere steered it wide.

Parker completed his hat-trick on 43 minutes as he ran through out wide before shooting low into the bottom corner beyond a diving Hall.

Gifford had a shot from a tight angle pushed out by the goalkeeper in stoppage time. And Bognor got a goal back a minute into stoppage time as Jasper Mather beat his man before shooting home.

The Rocks take on Cray Valley | Tommy McMillan

After the break, Preston Woolston did well to run through on a pass but the keeper got there first. Matt Burgess had a go from long distance but the ball sailed over the bar.

Calvin Davies found Mather but his lef- footed strike brough a save from the goalkeeper. Mather almost scored inadvertently off his back following a corner as it deflected off a defender's clearance.

Tommy-Lee Higgs, shortly after replacing Woolston, skied his effort on 61 minutes. Parker had another effort at goal off a defender but it was into Hall's arms.

Beere had another chance that he smashed over the bar. After good closing down by Gifford, Burgess stubbed an effort into the turf and wide on 69 minutes. Barney Williams was lucky to get away with a late challenge taking out Gifford on the turn near the touchline on 74 minutes.

Barrington was booked on 76 minutes for a late challenge. Burgess's free-kick was headed out to Rocco Gamblin who hit it with his left boot from outside the box but the keeper was well positioned to save.

Gifford charged down a ball ofrom Ovenden to set up a chance. But when tried to find Mather in the area it was cleared.

Burgess hit another shot from distance at goal but again Ovenden was equal to it on 79 minutes.

Bognor made it 3-2 as Spurway ran into space and hit a fantastic unstoppable strike into the net from 25 yards to give Bognor some late hope of a draw.

But they could’nt find an equaliser – and now have to wait until Saturday week, November 2, before they play again, at home to Cheshunt.