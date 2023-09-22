Bexhill United’s upturn in form continued with a dramatic late fightback at home to Lingfield that delighted boss John Wright.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After last Wednesday’s 3-0 win at home to Forest Row in the Sussex Senior Cup, Saturday brought a much-improved Lingers side to The Polegrove to face a Pirates squad without Dale Penn and Brad Pritchard on top of seven others out.

With seven teenagers in the starting XI and another five on the bench Bexhill took the lead on 26 minutes with a fine finish from Aaron Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lingfield equalised from the penalty spot before half-time and scored twice more after the break.

Bexhill celebrate a goal v Forest Row during their recent improved run of form | Picture: Joe Knight

But Bexhill did not give up and James Stone pulled a goal back in the 87th minute – and just two minutes later he made it 3-3 to spark incredible scenes among the home support.

Boss Wright said: “With a minute remaining we were so close to snatching all points as Jack Shonk hit the post.

"It was a massive effort from our young squad who showed incredible heart and desire to very nearly claim all three points – I was delighted with the character we showed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday night, the Pirates tried to host Oakwood in the second round of the RUR Cup.

But in stormy weather, the floodlights failed before the game and then soon after kick-off and the match was abandoned.

It was a weekend to forget for Little Common – they crashed 6-0 at Crawley Down Gatwick.

Tomorrow Bexhill go to Fisher in the FA Vase while Common host Horsham YMCA in the league.