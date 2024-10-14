Late goal denies Burgess Hill deserved three points at Merstham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite a fantastic performance and some excellent football Burgess Hill Town had to settle for a point on the road at Merstham as the Moatsiders struck a 94th minute equaliser to share the Isthmian south east diivision points in a 2-2 draw.

Hillians included Stefan Vukoje in their starting line up as the forward joined the Hillians on dual registration from National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

The visitors started very brightly and there were calls for a penalty just 6 minutes in. A back pass deceives Merstham keeper Rob Tolfrey, Brewer nips in, and Tolfrey brings him down but the referee gives nothing much to the surprise of most.

Three minutes later and Hill should have been ahead as there was chaos in the hosts’ box. Four shots blocked on the line by the most extraordinary Merstham defending with Ben Pope (twice), Ryan Worrall and Nathan Cooper all being denied.

Despite this the Hillians took the lead they deserved on 14 minutes. Great work from Stefan Vukoje and Kieran Rowe, saw the ball smashed across goal from the right for Alex Brewer to divert the ball in.

Brewer nearly added a second soon after as he headed just wide from a cross. Then Joe Overy drove at the backline, found Vukoje who cut inside and fired just over.

Vukoje was very lively on his debut. He breezed down the right and crossed for Brewer, who got his head to it again but it drifted just wide.

Slav Huk in the Hill goal was a spectator for a lot of the first half but he was called into action to save on 42 minutes.

Just before half time Brewer and Rowe kept winning the ball high, Brewer ran at the backline but smacked one at the experienced Tolfrey as the Hillians went in 1-0 up.

The Hillians carried on where they left off after half time and it took just a minute for the skipper to double the lead. Brewer was superb again, winning the ball high, beating his man and cutting it back for Brannon O’Neill to strike home.

Hill went close again on 57 minutes as defender Cooper met a corner and it came off the underside of the bar.

The visitors got themselves back into the game on 62 minutes when a great move by the hosts ended with a cross from the right clipped to the far post and in flew Aaron Jenkins to head home from a few yards.

Burgess Hill were given an indirect free kick from a back pass eight yards out which was blocked and then a cracking last ditch tackle thwarted Rowe before Pope curled just wide as the Hillians went in search of a third.

In the fifth minute of added time, Merstham won a corner and scrambled it home through Matt Drage to deny the Hillians victory.

Despite only taking a point the Hillians will take a lot of positives from the performance.