Late goal just a consolation as Chichester City are beaten at Bowers and Pitsea

Chichester City suffered a second consecutive 2-1 league defeat away from Oaklands Park when they lost at Bowers and Pitsea.

And they were reduced to ten players when Worthing loanee Finlay Chadwick was sent off five minutes before half time.

On their return to the ground where five years ago they made history by winning to reach the first round of the FA Cup, there were a couple of changes to the starting XI that were beaten by Cray Valley PM last time out.

Kieran Magee was in goal with Ryan Davidson, skipper Rob Hutchings, Curtis Da Costa and Ben Pashley in defence. Emmett Dunn returned to midfield alongside Lloyd Rowlatt, Mo Jammeh, Isaac Bello and Chadwick with Jimmy Wild up top.

Chi City - in yellow - in action at Bowers and Pitsea - photo by Neil Holmes

The visitors started well when Pashley and Rowlatt combined to play Bello and Hutchings in only for the goalie to get in ahead of Wild. A minute later Wild was flagged offside after good play from Da Costa and Hutchings before Bello was then caught offside as Chi pressed again.

The hosts were adjudged offside and Alfie Evans dragged one narrowly wide ten minutes in. Magee was forced into a smart save to deny TQ Addy on the turn and Wild’s attempt from some way out caused Rhys Byrne few problems.

Good defending from Dexter Peter snuffed out a threat posed by Rowlatt and Bello before Bowers took the lead through Evans after Magee only half cleared on 17 minutes. The Essex side lost their captain Lewis Chambers moments later.

Chadwick was booked in the 23rd minute and Rohdell Gordon took the resulting set-piece which was blocked effectively. Jacob Bland had a shot/cross and Wild’s effort at the other end was cleared.

Chi City in action at Bowers - photo by Neil Holmes

A decent penalty shout was overlooked as Rowlatt, Bello and Wild combined. Chadwick’s clever reverse fell to Hutchings whose delivery was cleared and good composure from Joe Halsey similarly led to another clearance.

The Bowers No10 was booked for a foul on Da Costa. Chadwick was sent off for a second yellow on Addy and the subsequent free-kick was struck straight into Magee’s gloves.

Dembele curled one off target before Wild, Bello and Rowlatt were all involved in a decent move that ended in a corner that Byrne punched away. Bland’s effort was poor in time added on; Hutchings got booked for a foul on Addy.

Joe Clarke replaced Mo Jammeh at the break and Magee did well to prevent Evans doubling the lead. Bowers were caught offside and then won a corner from which Magee made a smart stop before Chi broke and forced Byrne into one of his own at the opposite end.

Wild couldn’t keep an effort down as Ethan Prichard and Billie Clark replaced Rowlatt and Bello. Wild got fouled but his set-piece was easy enough for Byrne.

Both Prichard and Clark had attempts ahead of the 70th minute that weren’t far off and a move between Addy and Tariq Straker didn’t quite work out. Addy made it 2-0 on 74 following a neat free-kick.

A promising pass towards Wild was second guessed by Byrne; Magee denied Addy; and Olly Munt and Joe Moore replaced Dunn and Da Costa.

The yellow cards kept coming before Chi won a penalty as Clarke was upended in the box on 93. Wild stepped up and although his effort was saved the rebound fell at the feet of Clark who tucked it away.

Chichester: Magee, Davidson, Hutchings, Dunn, Da Costa, Pashley, Rowlatt, Chadwick, Wild, Jammeh, Bello. (Munt, Clark, Prichard, Moore, Clarke)