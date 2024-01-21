Late heartache: Durham deny Lewes victory as Women’s Championship season resumes

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Durham a point away at Lewes in the Barclays Women’s Championship – and denied the home side what would have been a valuable win.

The Rooks looked set for just their third win of the season thanks to Grace Riglar’s header but the visitors stole a share of the spoils at the death as Ryan-Doyle’s cross was deflected home by Eleanor Hack in the fifth minute of injury time.

Lewes have struggled this season but started brightly at The Dripping Pan, and Maria Farrugia was the first to test visiting ‘keeper Tatiana Saunders from range after 10 minutes.Durham had their first sight of goal soon after as captain Sarah Wilson fired a shot just wide of the post from the edge of the area. Farrugia was involved again 15 minutes later and almost scored against her former side but the Malta international could only head Amelia Hazard’s cross into the side netting.

Lewes then broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break, Riglar bravely nodding home at the near post after a dangerous cross from new signing Lois Heuchan.

Lewes Women - pictured before a game earlier in the season - were denied by a late Durham equaliser | Picture:James Boyes

Durham responded well as they searched for a leveller, Beth Hepple rattled the crossbar and Lily Crosthwaite was superbly denied by Sophie Whitehouse after being played through by Hepple.

The Wildcats piled on the pressure and finally found a goal with just seconds remaining as Ryan-Doyle’s cross somehow deflected its way past Whitehouse.