Rocks bosses Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham have told their players to face up to the harsh realities of their rock-bottom position in the Isthmian premier division.

That, they argue, is the only way they will cut out the devastating goals conceded late on in games costing them valuable points.

As the Rocks head into Saturday’s clash against second-placed Billericay Town at Nyewood Lane, the joint gaffers were left to reflect on a 2-2 draw with high-flying Hashtag United on Tuesday despite being two goals to the good with just three minutes of the 90 remaining.

Somehow the visitors secured parity through late goals from Misha Djemaili and Mert Apat. Harvey Rew gave the hosts a second-minute lead and Chad Field made it 2-0 in 75 minutes but ultimately Bognor couldn’t hold on to the advantage.

The Rocks try to break down Hashtag | Picture by Tommy McMillan

Howell, who saw his side succumb to a 94th minute leveller in a 1-1 draw at Cray Wanderers last Saturday, said: “Fatigue and stamina played a part. For 80 minutes we really dug in but did not control the game as much as we wanted to. In fairness to Hashtag they are a really good team, especially when they go forward.

"We get to 2-0 and you feel, 'today's the day' but we don't seem to learn from our mistakes and it's very difficult. For large portions of that game we were excellent. But football is a results business and it's about getting over the line and we are not doing that at the moment unfortunately.”

Birmingham added: “We still have the mentality of playing a game of football rather than winning a game of football at the moment. We're not moaning about that, we accept that is how it is.

"I'd like to say that is the first time that has happened bit it's the fourth game on the bounce and we haven't got the mentality of seeing it out and the only way you learn is rectifying your mistakes but we haven't -- how many times can you tell them? We tell them every single week. It's not sinking in.”

Looking to the upcoming game against Ricay, and with an eye on Tuesday’s failings, Howell added: “We're missing experienced players at this crucial time and it is difficult and we get to the point we are trying to muddle through.

"The last 15 minutes were tough; once the first goal went in there was an inevitability that they were going to score again and that's where we needed that experience, that character to say, 'come on, dig deep.'

"The result doesn't surprise us and the manner of it doesn’t surprise it. We're not digging players out, we just haven't got the experience needed at the present moment but if they learn from it and take the positives then fine.

"There was a lot of good performances and we will try to look at it. We're bottom of the league at the moment but out performances don't really show that. We need to learn from our mistakes and rectify them as quick as we can. Billericay are a good team they are well drilled but we need to make sure that we are ready for them on Saturday.”