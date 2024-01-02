Late winner denies Three Bridges in Sussex derby with Burgess Hill Town

A game that was a credit to Sussex football ended with a winner for the visitors in the fourth of five added minutes, but the general consensus afterwards was that the young Burgess Hill side were worthy of the three points by the final whistle.

This was a first home League defeat of the season for Bridges, who started brightly and went ahead after just six minutes. Noel Leighton threaded a fine pass to Kevin Rivera, who was fouled in the penalty area, giving IBRAHIM JALLOH the task of slotting home from the spot. Even then Hillians keeper Taylor Seymour got a hand to the ball as he went the right way but was beaten by Jalloh’s power and placement, but both Seymour and his opposite number Jasper Sheik played their part in this game with some good saves and plenty to say for themselves.

Leighton was denied by the crossbar and Jalloh saw an effort cleared off the line by Jack Taylor, but it was then the turn of Hillians to see one cleared off the line whilst Sheik brilliantly denied the ever predatory Dan Perry.

Perry saw a header go just over within a minute of the restart, and Bridges were forced deeper as Hillians now started to take control with swift attacks and some delightful passing moves. The two wide men, with Marcel Powell particularly prominent, switched wings, but still it looked as though it might not be their day as they breathed a sigh of relief when Seymour denied Kevin Rivera following a mazy run by the Bridges player.

Just a minute after that 75th minute save came the equaliser, this time a penalty for the visitors when substitute MARTYN BOX was brought down and he slotted home himself from the spot.

The momentum was certainly with Burgess Hill by now and a mixture of Bridges hesitancy and Hillians persistence saw Perry nudge the ball to another substitute REECE HALLARD to net from close range after 81 minutes.

But somehow Bridges responded with an equaliser within two minutes as Brannon O’Neill floated in a deep free kick and BILLY IRVING ghosted in to stab past Seymour.

Both sides could have been forgiven for settling for the draw at that stage, but both tried for a win, and after 94 minutes it came for Burgess Hill when a cross fell to former Bridges Youth player HALLARD to net as the ball looped beyond the unfortunate Sheik into the far corner of the net.

Bridges Man of the Match - Billy Irving.

This Saturday Bridges are away to Ashford United.