Lawrence departure rocks Lewes FC

Natalie Lawrence has left her position as Lewes FC Women’s first-team manager to take up a new role elsewhere.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move came as a shock to many, with Lewes having recently confirmed that several women’s players had committed to staying at the club in 2025-26. Yet it is understood Lawrence has been lined up by a side higher up the women’s pyramid.

Two Women’s Super League 2 sides, Southampton and Crystal Palace, currently have head coach vacancies and are potential destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Lewes’ website, Lawrence said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Lewes FC. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved together last season, ending with the Sussex Cup final win, which capped off an eventful and memorable season.”

Nat Lawrence and the rest of the staff after Lewes won the Sussex Challenge Cup just a couple of months ago | Picture: James Boyes

“It was a really special time, and I’ve truly loved being part of this club and working with the incredible staff, who work tirelessly behind the scenes. To the amazing fans, your support has meant the world and genuinely helped us achieve our incredible home record last season.

“This is a special group of players whom I have had the honour of working with and I’ll now be cheering the team on from the stands.”

Lawrence added: “Lewes is a unique and inspiring place, and I’ll always be grateful for my time here, as I look forward to taking the next exciting step in my career. COYR!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The departure is badly timed for Lewes, who played some of their best football of the season in the Sussex Women’s Challenge Cup Final, and looked set to keep that squad together for a more ambitious season in the FA Women’s National League South.

It also means that the Rooks are looking for their sixth different women’s manager since 2014, when the long-serving Jacquie Agnew stepped aside.

The club has managed to make a list of increasingly ambitious appointments since then, but with their men’s team also having had seven permanent managers in the last decade, there will be concerns about stability.

Lewes’ Chief Operating Officer, Kelly Lindsey, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the work Nat has done over the past season. She and her staff took on a big challenge when recruiting a new playing squad in the summer and they delivered a stable campaign that ended with a trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we’re disappointed to lose a talented manager, we understand Nat’s ambition. It’s yet again a reflection of how stability in the women’s game is hard to come by.

“Still, we believe we’re in a better position to recruit a new manager who can continue the work Nat and her team started. We’re delighted to have already re-signed a number of players from last season, who will help us achieve consistency by building on our club strategy for the future growth of our Women’s team.”

The club have described the process of appointing a successor as ‘well under way’.

Lindsey said: “We are actively speaking to potential managers but are also open to applications from beyond our network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An appointment will be expected sooner rather than later, with the Rooks having just a month until pre-season fixtures start on July 20.

Earlier this week, they announced they will host four friendlies on consecutive Sundays (kicking off at 2pm), with Saltdean United, Worthing, Brighton & Hove Albion U21s and Dulwich Hamlet set to visit the Dripping Pan.

The games against Saltdean United and Brighton & Hove Albion will be held behind closed doors due to arrangements made with those opponents.

The pre-season schedule is as follows:

Sunday 20 July: Saltdean United (H) – Behind closed doors

Sunday 27 July: Worthing (H)

Sunday 3 August: Brighton & Hove U21s (H) – Behind closed doors

Sunday 10 August: Dulwich Hamlet (H)