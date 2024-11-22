Lawrence in upbeat mood as Lewes Women climb table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Women’s manager Nat Lawrence said her side’s 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon showed the “progression of the team” after they jumped to fifth in the FA Women’s National League South table.

The Rooks were comfortable winners at The Dripping Pan thanks to first-half goals from Paula Howells and Sammy Quayle, and thrived in a manner that was a stark contrast to the opening-day 1-1 draw they secured at Wimbledon.

As their third straight league win and their fourth win in five, the result also continued an excellent autumn for the side relegated from the Women’s Championship last season.

“I think it shows the progression of the team,” said Lawrence. “I'd only been back with them for two or three training sessions before that [opening] Wimbledon game. Everyone did an amazing job in pre-season [but] it showed that we had a lot of work to do just to be a cohesive unit.

Lewes' season has taken shape nicely after a slow start | Picture: James Boyes

“That’s what we've been trying to do, step by step; just [trying to] be more consistent, stay competitive and get used to the league. That result was really pleasing for us, because it shows that there has been a progression.”

On an afternoon when The Dripping Pan hosted a double-header of the Women’s side’s match and StriveAid – featuring world-famous names such as Roberto Carlos, Gilberto Silva and Jens Lehmann – there could have easily been distractions. For Lewes to play so impressively in a dominant first half against Wimbledon, and then weather more pressure in the second half, was particularly notable.

“The fact that it was against a team that previously we struggled against at the beginning of the season shows more consistency, and actually, the second half turned into a little bit of chaos,” said Lawrence.

“In previous times, we've let that get to us and not controlled what we can, so I’m really pleased that we didn't let a bit of chaos get under our skin, still tried to play, and ultimately kept a clean sheet.”

In the Rooks’ last three league outings now, they have scored 12 goals without reply.

After a tough start to life in their new division, with their first win only coming after six matches, subsequent victories against Plymouth Argyle, Cheltenham Town, MK Dons and Wimbledon – and an FA Cup penalty shoot-out win against Dulwich Hamlet – have righted the course. As Lawrence explained, this has led to some selection headaches.

“There is huge competition in the squad, which we're trying to balance,” said Lawrence. “We look at the opposition that we might face, who's performing and who isn't. We had a couple of changes a couple of weeks ago and people have come in – even the game-changers that came on [against Wimbledon] – and made an impact.

“They came on and did their jobs really well. It’s hard for the players who aren't getting as many minutes, but they believe in what we're doing. If they keep performing like that, then the competition in the squad is going to be pretty cool.”

A standout performer in the Wimbledon contest was Paula Howells, who opened the scoring with a well-taken effort that beat visiting goalkeeper Rose Kite at her near post and constantly rang rings around the Wombles’ defence. With Howells backed up by fellow forwards Quayle, Olivia Carpenter and Muna Eze, there was much to praise from the 90 minutes.

“I think P [Paula] is always somebody that stands out,” said Lawrence. “She's incredible with the team. She's annoying to play against. She's so technically good.

“Sarah [Harvey] had a really good game at the back and was solid. I thought she held the line really well alongside Hannah [Godfrey]. Their partnership is becoming really good. And Layla [Proctor] threw herself about in the game as well. She's quite an aerial threat for us now.”

Echoing a constant theme around the club this season – particularly in men’s team manager Craig Nelson’s ‘brick by brick’ philosophy – Lawrence identified that hard work would be the necessary factor if her side’s success is to continue. “We've got some cup games coming up, we've got some friendlies coming up. There's opportunities for everyone,” said Lawrence.

“Three wins on the bounce makes it an exciting journey to be part of [but] we've got to stay grounded. We've got some really tough games coming up. We’ll take each game as it comes, each training as it comes, and just try and be a bit better every time.”

The quirks of the schedule in English women’s football mean that Lewes now only have a maximum of three games left before 2025.

The first is an FA Cup Second Round match against AFC Sudbury this Sunday, which could be followed by a Third Round match on 8 December, before the year ends with a trip to Exeter City on December 15.

Sudbury play a step below Lewes in the FA Women's National League Division One South East, but after the Rooks struggled against Dulwich Hamlet – of the same division – in the last round, nothing is taken for granted.

Lawrence said: “The magic of the cup is that it's a 90-minute game. Form doesn't matter. Previous results in the FA Cup don't matter because it's all about 90 minutes and who wants it most.

“We saw against Dulwich [that] there's not actually that much difference between the leagues. We need to have high standards. They've had some really good results in their league and we expect them to come at us.

“We expect them to put up a fight, the same as we will. Nobody knows what can happen. So we'll prepare as best we can and hopefully show up on the day.”

With ambitions in both league and cup, Lewes are back in a positive mood and have momentum on their side. Naturally, the only way to look now is up.

With just one promotion place up for grabs in the National League South and the Rooks currently eight points behind leaders Ipswich Town, wins will need to continue being consistent, but the prize is there.

“You always want to challenge for promotion,” said Lawrence. “For us, it’s about staying consistent. We're still in that reset stage where we have rebuilt parts of what we're doing, not just as a team, but also as a club.

“It's about getting better – even if it's by a little bit – each day, finishing as high up the league as we can and being consistent, and then to get as far as we can in the FA Cup. Not only is that good for us with more games, it's good for the club financially, and it's good for our message on equal FA Cup prize money too.”