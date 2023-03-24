League and cup fixture pile-up could hit Hastings United’s play-off bid

Gary Elphick fears the weather and delays in the Sussex Senior Cup could combine to hand Hastings United an end-of-season fixture pile-up.

The Us have been waiting for three months for Eastbourne United and Midhurst to play their county cup tie – and will now visit winners Eastbourne next Tuesday.

A week later Hastings are due to play a home league game against Billericary, which was washed out last weekend.

But if they win next week’s cup game, they fear the Sussex FA may force them to play the next round’s tie versus Horsham.

Gary Elphick is fearful of a potential league and cup fixture pile-up | Picture: Scott White

With seven Isthmian premier games left to play in the next four weeks as they bid to make the play-offs – – starting away to fourth-placed Canvey Island tomorrow – Elphick wants to focus on the league.

"From having a reasonable schedule to the end of the season, it’s now looking rammed,” he said.

"I’m a bit fearful of how it’s going to play out. We will have to play quite a strong team in the cup and will just have to hope everyone can stay fit.

"We’d also hope the county FA are reasonable over scheduling if we beat Eastbourne.”

Elphick was disappointed to lose last Saturday’s game to heavy overnight rain. "The focus is on the Canvey Island game now and I watched them win at Lewes on Tuesday. They’re a very good side – very solid with no weak link, and it’ll be tough.”