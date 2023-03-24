Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
12 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
13 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
15 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain

League and cup fixture pile-up could hit Hastings United’s play-off bid

Gary Elphick fears the weather and delays in the Sussex Senior Cup could combine to hand Hastings United an end-of-season fixture pile-up.

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Mar 2023, 08:30 GMT

The Us have been waiting for three months for Eastbourne United and Midhurst to play their county cup tie – and will now visit winners Eastbourne next Tuesday.

A week later Hastings are due to play a home league game against Billericary, which was washed out last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But if they win next week’s cup game, they fear the Sussex FA may force them to play the next round’s tie versus Horsham.

Most Popular
Gary Elphick is fearful of a potential league and cup fixture pile-up | Picture: Scott White
Gary Elphick is fearful of a potential league and cup fixture pile-up | Picture: Scott White
Gary Elphick is fearful of a potential league and cup fixture pile-up | Picture: Scott White

With seven Isthmian premier games left to play in the next four weeks as they bid to make the play-offs – – starting away to fourth-placed Canvey Island tomorrow – Elphick wants to focus on the league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"From having a reasonable schedule to the end of the season, it’s now looking rammed,” he said.

"I’m a bit fearful of how it’s going to play out. We will have to play quite a strong team in the cup and will just have to hope everyone can stay fit.

"We’d also hope the county FA are reasonable over scheduling if we beat Eastbourne.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elphick was disappointed to lose last Saturday’s game to heavy overnight rain. "The focus is on the Canvey Island game now and I watched them win at Lewes on Tuesday. They’re a very good side – very solid with no weak link, and it’ll be tough.”

Ben Pope sits out the next two games with a ban, while Sam Adams is struggling to get over a bout of illness. United are ninth but only four points off the top five.

Hastings UnitedEastbourneHastingsMidhurst