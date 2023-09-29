Little Common boss Russell Eldridge praised his players for a week that brought wins in the league and cup.

Common beat Horsham YMCA 2-1 to move up to eighth in the SCFL premier division last weekend then overcame neighbours Bexhill 3-2 in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday night.

Lewis Hole and Sam Cruttwell netted against YM while Hole, Lewis Parsons and Kian Moynes scored to see off the Pirates.

Eldridge said: “It's been a good week getting back-to-back wins. There were similarities in both games where we got into a strong position but didn't manage the game accordingly.

Common score against Bexhill | Picture Joe Knight

"The three points on Saturday were vital and in general we controlled the game well and for the most parts looked comfortable controlling the game.

"At 2-0 we should have killed the game and got the third, instead we conceded and gave them a lifeline, but managed to see the game out.

"It was good to progress to the next round of the cup and we scored the goals at the right time in the game and should have pushed on; instead a mistake led to them pulling one back before we restored a two-goal advantage.

"We should then have done better to control the game but ultimately did enough.”

United on the ball at Fisher in the Vase | Picture Joe Knight

For Bexhill, who had Charlie Curran and Jack Samways on the scoresheet, the loss was their second knockout defeat of the week.

On Saturday they lost 4-0 at Fisher to exit the FA Vase.