BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

League and cup wins boost Little Common – but Bexhill have week to forget

Little Common boss Russell Eldridge praised his players for a week that brought wins in the league and cup.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Common beat Horsham YMCA 2-1 to move up to eighth in the SCFL premier division last weekend then overcame neighbours Bexhill 3-2 in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday night.

Lewis Hole and Sam Cruttwell netted against YM while Hole, Lewis Parsons and Kian Moynes scored to see off the Pirates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eldridge said: “It's been a good week getting back-to-back wins. There were similarities in both games where we got into a strong position but didn't manage the game accordingly.

Most Popular
Common score against Bexhill | Picture Joe KnightCommon score against Bexhill | Picture Joe Knight
Common score against Bexhill | Picture Joe Knight

"The three points on Saturday were vital and in general we controlled the game well and for the most parts looked comfortable controlling the game.

"At 2-0 we should have killed the game and got the third, instead we conceded and gave them a lifeline, but managed to see the game out.

"It was good to progress to the next round of the cup and we scored the goals at the right time in the game and should have pushed on; instead a mistake led to them pulling one back before we restored a two-goal advantage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We should then have done better to control the game but ultimately did enough.”

United on the ball at Fisher in the Vase | Picture Joe KnightUnited on the ball at Fisher in the Vase | Picture Joe Knight
United on the ball at Fisher in the Vase | Picture Joe Knight

For Bexhill, who had Charlie Curran and Jack Samways on the scoresheet, the loss was their second knockout defeat of the week.

On Saturday they lost 4-0 at Fisher to exit the FA Vase.

Tomorrow Common host Hassocks; Bexhill go to Haywards Heath.

Related topics:BexhillPiratesSCFL