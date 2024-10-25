'League One is the strongest it has ever been' says Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has said League is at it’s ‘strongest’ this season as he prepares for a trip to Northampton Town.

The Reds are looking to build on their 3-0 midweek win over Lincoln City as they travel to Sixfields on Saturday at the weekend.

The win against the Imps was only their third league win of the season and the Reds currently sit in 21st while Jon Brady’s side are two places and two points ahead of them.

Despite two wins in their opening two games, Reds have struggled to pick up points before Tuesday night’s game and with the likes of Birmingham, Reading, Wigan, Bolton, Wrexham and Blackpool in the division, it’s going to be a long, hard season.

Elliot said: “League One is the strongest it has ever been. We are not approaching it differently because we have to be consistent and we have to keep working. Northampton have different threats and different things we need to be aware.”

“We watched the game against Stockport and Leighton Orient and they were very good to be honest, they are a good team, really organised.

“I think every game is a tough game, there’s no poor teams in the league, every teams competitive, every teams got good individuals, every team is well organised so to get three points it has to be earned.”

Away days offer a valuable opportunity for team bonding to build their chemistry on the pitch. Elliot said: “You get to spend some time together which is good and especially with us just coming in, we genuinely do enjoy spending time with this group.

“They are a good bunch of lads and I think obviously the more time we spend together, the more we get to know each over’s personalities and stuff, the more beneficial that will be.”

The Reds are looking to build on the Lincoln win, and Elliot is looking for a repeat in performance levels. He said: “Obviously, nothing’s better than winning in football. I think it was the manner in which we won was so pleasing to show that fight and belief in each over to get through the hard times.”