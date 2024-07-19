Jojo Wollacott has joined Crawley Town from Hibernian on a permanent transfer. He will be part of a very different looking Crawley this season. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FCJojo Wollacott has joined Crawley Town from Hibernian on a permanent transfer. He will be part of a very different looking Crawley this season. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC
Jojo Wollacott has joined Crawley Town from Hibernian on a permanent transfer. He will be part of a very different looking Crawley this season. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

League One supercomputer predicts three wins will define Crawley Town's season, plus where Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Stockport County and Lincoln City will finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:11 BST
The upcoming 2024/25 League 1 season is sure to be an entertaining one, with plenty of narratives heading into the start of the new campaign.

Crawley Town will test themselves against a number of big clubs, including the likes of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Reading, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Not to mention the fact Wrexham looking to make it a hat-trick of promotions following their success in League 2 last season.

And, according to a supercomputer run by the SafeBettingSites company, there will be many twists and turns throughout the 2024/25 League 1 season.

But who is going up and who is going down this season? Here’s how the supercomputer expects the season to end.

Let us know your thoughts via our social media channels. And you can get the latest Reds news, here.

46 28 8 10 +35 92

1. Rotherham United - 92pts

46 28 8 10 +35 92 Photo: George Wood

46 26 10 10 +30 88

2. Huddersfield Town

46 26 10 10 +30 88 Photo: Getty Images

46 25 10 11 +28 85

3. Bolton Wanderers

46 25 10 11 +28 85 Photo: Getty Images

46 24 11 11 +25 83

4. Wrexham

46 24 11 11 +25 83 Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneStockport CountyBolton WanderersBarnsleyLincoln CityHuddersfield TownLeague 2Birmingham CityRotherham United
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice