Crawley Town fans are expecting a tough season ahead for their beloved team – and they are not the only ones.

With the likes of Notts County and Wrexham coming up and Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe and Accrington Stanley coming down into League Two, it looks like another tough season ahead for Scott Lindsey’s men.

And now BetVictor football betting columnist and EFL expert Gabriel Sutton has shared his predictions ahead of the 2023/24 League Two season kicking off next weekend. Sutton’s predictions will make particularly nice reading for Notts County fans, with Luke Williams’ side tipped to secure back-to-back promotions, joined by Stockport & Barrow. Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham are predicted to have a good season alongside MK Dons, Salford and Grimsby.

At the other end of the table, Sutton is expecting Newport County to struggle. But where does he think Crawley Town will finish?

Here are Sutton’s predictions. You can view Gabriel’s comments in full on the BetVictor blog here.

2 . 1st place - Notts County Gabriel Sutton said: "“One of the most iconic National League photos was of Luke Williams lifting the Play-Off winner’s trophy above his head, looking to the skies, as if celebrating with the late Jason Turner…” (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins

3 . 2nd - Stockport County Gabriel Sutton said: “Dave Challinor has won an impressive six promotions in his 13-year managerial career, but still awaits his first in the EFL, after last season’s Play-Off Final defeat to Carlisle…”. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

4 . 3rd - Barrow Gabriel Sutton said: “Through a certain lens, Pete Wild may be seen to lack the pedigree of League Two’s high-profile names, and might thus be underestimated in the game’s more distanced, mainstream circles…”. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton