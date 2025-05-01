League Two 2025/26 season: Who will Crawley Town play next season? Who could they play? And who won't they encounter?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After Tuesday night’s draw between Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic, we now know Crawley Town will play in League Two next season.

It’s been another rollercoaster ride of season for the club and fans alike but now they can focus on what could be an exciting season ahead.

With Scott Lindsey back and performances in the last few games, there can only be optimism going forward.

But who will Crawley Town be playing next season? And who will they avoid?

Crawley Town will be playing League Two next season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Going down from League One

We all know Reds will be joined in League Two by Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers after they were relegated along with Scott Lindsey’s men.

Bristol Rovers had a huge drop off, winning only two of their last 17 games in the league.

Staying in League Two

The teams we definitely know will be in League Two season are (from bottom of the table up currently): Tranmere, Newport County, Harrogate Town, Accrington Stanley, MK Dons, Gillingham, Barrow, Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Swindon Town, Crewe Alexandra and Bromley.

Who are in the League Two play-offs?

Bradford City and Walsall are fighting it out for the final automatic promotion spot, but there is a chance Notts County could sneak in if both Bradford and Walsall lose this weekend.

And then anyone from AFC Wimbledon, Salford City, Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Colchester could get in the play-offs.

Who are getting promoted and relegated from League Two?

Doncaster and Port Vale are already promoted and either could champions this weekend. If Doncaster equal or better Vale’s result, they are champions. Then one of Bradford, Walsall and Notts County could join them.

At the other end, Carlisle and Morecambe have already been relegated.

Who is coming up from the National League?

Barnet have already secured promotion as champions. With only one automatic promotion from the National League, teams placed second to seventh go into the play-offs.

Clubs who finish in second and third go straight into the semi-final stage and are guaranteed a one-legged home tie for a place in the Promotion Final.

Teams finishing fourth to seventh battle it out in Eliminators for a place in the semi-final.

York City, who are managed by Sussex’s Adam Hinshelwood, will finish second and Forest Green third, so they have home ties in the semi-finals.

Rochdale will finish fourth. Three of Oldham, FC Halifax Town, Southend United and Gateshead will make up the other teams.

York City will be favourites to join Barnet in League Two and face the Reds next season, but we all know it’s not that simple.