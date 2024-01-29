BREAKING
League Two form guide shows best and worst teams in the division over last three months and where Crawley Town, Morecambe, Salford City, Tranmere Rovers, Barrow and Newport County rank

Crawley Town are continuing to hold their own in League Two.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Jan 2024, 07:13 GMT

A solid middle third of the season has shown their good start to the campaign was no flash in the pan.

The Reds still have an outside shot of a play-off space after putting last season’s nightmare behind them.

So who are the best and worst teams over the last 16 weeks of football? Here we have all the answers, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website, starting on matchday 13 on the 20th October.

15 10 2 3 30:14 16 32

1. Wrexham - 32pts (+16)

15 10 2 3 30:14 16 32 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

15 10 2 3 28:17 11 32

2. MK Dons - 32pts (+11)

15 10 2 3 28:17 11 32 Photo: Marc Atkins

15 9 4 2 33:14 19 31

3. Stockport County - 31pts (+19)

15 9 4 2 33:14 19 31 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

15 9 4 2 29:13 16 31

4. Mansfield Town - 31pts (+16)

15 9 4 2 29:13 16 31 Photo: Chris Holloway

