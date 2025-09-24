Crawley Town lost 4-0 at Notts County last weekend in what has been a difficult start to the season.placeholder image
Crawley Town lost 4-0 at Notts County last weekend in what has been a difficult start to the season.

League Two OPTA supercomputer's predicts final finishing positions after poor starts from Crawley Town, Shrewsbury Town, Cheltenham Town and Newport County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Sep 2025, 16:55 BST
It’s been a sluggish start so far from Crawley Town.

The Reds have won just twice in the league and quickly need to put last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at Notts County behind them.

There’s no need to panic of course with only a fraction of the season gone and plenty of time to turn it around.

Above them Swindon, Gillingham, Salford City and Walsall have all started well.

At the wrong end of the table, it looks like its going to be a tough season ahead for Newport, Cheltenham, Shrewsbury and Colchester.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the OPTA Analysist website– thinks the season will finish.

80.02pts

1. Walsall

80.02pts Photo: Getty Images

79.6pts

2. Gillingham

79.6pts Photo: Getty Images

77.48pts

3. Swindon Town

77.48pts Photo: Getty Images

76.77pts

4. Salford City

76.77pts Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
