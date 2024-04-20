League Two play-off race RECAP: Crawley Town rescue point as Sutton set to be relegated; Doncaster win again after stunning turnaround against Barrow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crawley Town, who sit in seventh, will look to solidify their place in the final play-off spot with a win at relegation-threatened Sutton.
The hosts also must win, though, as they sit four points adrift of 22nd placed Colchester, who have a game in hand.
In another huge match in the League Two play-off race, in-form Doncaster are searching for their ninth successive victory as they travel to Barrow – who sit just above Crawley in sixth.
The Rovers have a game in hand over Crawley and will be guaranteed a spot in the play-offs if they win their remaining three games.
Elsewhere, fourth-placed MK Dons travel to Harrogate Town – who are four points below Crawley in 12th.
Fifth-placed Crewe Alexandra, who are four points above Crawley in the play-off spots, lost 3-0 at home to already-promoted Wrexham in the early kick-off.
Eighth-placed Walsall, who are just a point behind Crawley, host 13th-placed Bradford City.
Gillingham, who still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs, travel to already-promoted Mansfield Town.
Follow live updates as they happen below.
League Two play-off race RECAP: Crawley Town rescue point as Sutton set to be relegated; Doncaster win again after stunning turnaround against Barrow
Key Events
- Crawley Town, who sit in seventh, will look to solidify their place in the final play-off spot with a win at relegation-threatened Sutton.
- The hosts also must win, though, as they sit four points adrift of 22nd placed Colchester, who have a game in hand. Sutton will be relegated if they fail to win.
- In another huge match in the League Two play-off race, in-form Doncaster are searching for their ninth successive victory as they travel to Barrow – who sit just above Crawley in sixth.
- The Rovers have a game in hand over Crawley and will be guaranteed a spot in the play-offs if they win their remaining three games.
Thank you for tuning in to our live blog.
Scroll down to recap the action as it happened.
Match reaction will follow at sussexworld.co.uk.
That result means Sutton are all-but relegated from the football league. They need a minor miracle with the goal difference to save themselves.
Crawley remain in the play-off places but Doncaster, who won 4-2 against Barrow, will move above the Reds with just a point in their game in hand at Colchester on Tuesday night.
Full-time: Sutton 2-2 Crawley
The full-time whistle has gone and a fight has erupted in the centre circle.
We’re not sure who is involved and how that started but not good scenes
Crawley winner ruled out
Crawley thought they had won it through Danilo Orsi but it’s ruled out for offside.
They were in mid celebration and the substitutes were about to run to join them but the flag was up...
Doncaster lead Bradford 3-2. What a turnaround and this will be nine wins in a row.
Crawley remain in the play-off places but on goal difference only.
Big chance for Crawley!
Adam Campbell had acres of time and space but he didn’t find the right pass or shot.
Not long left now
The man of the moment looks to have rescued Crawley a point.
It took a huge deflection.
Sutton are out of the football league, as things stand.
GOAAAAAAL
Lolos does it again!
Bad news for Crawley...
Doncaster have equalised against Barrow. That puts them a point behind and they still have that game in hand.
Substitution
Adam Campbell is on for Jay Williams. Four minutes remaining
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.