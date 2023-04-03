Before Saturday’s defeat to Mansfield Town, Reds were five points clear of the relegation zone. But results went against them with Hartlepool United (35pts) beating Swindon Town 2-1.
Bottom club Rochdale (29pts) also won, but they still eight points behind the Reds (37pts).
Just above Crawley are Colchester United (38ts) and Harrogate Town (39pts).
The maths is easy for Crawley Town, win every game and stay up – but we know it’s not that easy. But with key clashes against Colchester and Hartlepool in the run, we know it’s going to be an eventful last seven games of the season.
Here are the remaining fixtures for each of the teams involved in the League Two relegation fight:
Good Friday (April 7):
Crawley Town v Bradford City; Grimsby Town v Hartlepool United; Stevenage v Colchester United; Harrogate Town v AFC Wimbledon; Rochdale v Walsall
Easter Monday (April 10):
Barrow v Crawley Town; Colchester United v Crewe; Hartlepool United v Stevenage; Leyton Orient v Harrogate Town; Mansfield Town v Rochdale
Saturday, April 15
Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers; Rochdale v Bradford City; Salford City v Colchester; Newport County v Hartlepool; Harrogate Town v Doncaster Rovers
Tuesday, April 18
Crawley Town v Colchester United; Rochdale v Tranmere; Harrogate Town v Walsall; Salford City v Hartlepool
Saturday, April 22
Hartlepool United v Crawley Town; Northampton Town v Harrogate Town; Stockport v Rochdale; Colchester v Sutton
Tuesday, April 25
Newport County v Harrogate Town
Saturday, April 29
Rochdale v Sutton United; Crawley Town v Walsall; Hartlepool United v Barrow; Doncaster v Colchester; Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town
Monday, May 8
Swindon Town v Crawley Town; Stockport v Hartlepool; Harrogate Town v Rochdale; Colchester v Mansfield Town