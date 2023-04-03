So this is it for Crawley Town – seven games left to ensure League Tow football next season.

Before Saturday’s defeat to Mansfield Town, Reds were five points clear of the relegation zone. But results went against them with Hartlepool United (35pts) beating Swindon Town 2-1.

Bottom club Rochdale (29pts) also won, but they still eight points behind the Reds (37pts).

Just above Crawley are Colchester United (38ts) and Harrogate Town (39pts).

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The maths is easy for Crawley Town, win every game and stay up – but we know it’s not that easy. But with key clashes against Colchester and Hartlepool in the run, we know it’s going to be an eventful last seven games of the season.

Here are the remaining fixtures for each of the teams involved in the League Two relegation fight:

Good Friday (April 7):

Crawley Town v Bradford City; Grimsby Town v Hartlepool United; Stevenage v Colchester United; Harrogate Town v AFC Wimbledon; Rochdale v Walsall

Easter Monday (April 10):

Barrow v Crawley Town; Colchester United v Crewe; Hartlepool United v Stevenage; Leyton Orient v Harrogate Town; Mansfield Town v Rochdale

Saturday, April 15

Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers; Rochdale v Bradford City; Salford City v Colchester; Newport County v Hartlepool; Harrogate Town v Doncaster Rovers

Tuesday, April 18

Crawley Town v Colchester United; Rochdale v Tranmere; Harrogate Town v Walsall; Salford City v Hartlepool

Saturday, April 22

Hartlepool United v Crawley Town; Northampton Town v Harrogate Town; Stockport v Rochdale; Colchester v Sutton

Tuesday, April 25

Newport County v Harrogate Town

Saturday, April 29

Rochdale v Sutton United; Crawley Town v Walsall; Hartlepool United v Barrow; Doncaster v Colchester; Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town

Monday, May 8