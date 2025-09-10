Cheltenham Town have recently replaced their manager with a number of other bosses coming under increasing pressure around the league.placeholder image
Cheltenham Town have recently replaced their manager with a number of other bosses coming under increasing pressure around the league.

League Two sack race: Pressure grows on Crawley Town, Colchester United, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town managers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 14:49 BST
There have already been managerial changes in League Two with struggling Cheltenham Town looking to find a solution to their slump.

The club last week sacked Michael Flynn and replaced him with club legend Steve Cotterill.

Around the league the pressure is being cranked up at Crawley Town, Colchester United, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town after their slow starts to the season.

So which managers are facing the most pressure and who is most likely to get the boot?

Here betting company OLBG has commissioned this analytical research to bring you the answers. Each manager has a pressure rating out of 100.

See if you agree with the findings below, with managers running from least to most likely.

How it works

OLBG commissioned an analytical model to assess and predict which managers are most under pressure across England’s top four divisions.

This model was based on a range of data points including each club’s expected league position and points compared to where they currently sit in the table, length of the manager’s tenure, how much money was spent in the summer transfer window and number of arrivals, and a weighting based on expectations ahead of the season.

These variables were used to produce a single output, the Sack Pressure Meter, that was used to rank the managers in each division plus the full 92 clubs overall.

For example, if a manager oversaw a busy summer transfer window and has been in their job for around a year while also underperforming, they are most likely to be under pressure.

Sack rating: 3.5 Change: -42.6%

1. David Artell (Grimsby Town)

Sack rating: 3.5 Change: -42.6% Photo: Getty Images

Sack rating: 3.6 Change: +16.1%

2. Mat Sadler (Walsall)

Sack rating: 3.6 Change: +16.1% Photo: Getty Images

Sack rating: 4.3 Change: -35.7%

3. Paul Warne (MK Dons)

Sack rating: 4.3 Change: -35.7% Photo: Getty Images

Sack rating: 4.8 Change: -52%

4. Martin Paterson (Notts County)

Sack rating: 4.8 Change: -52% Photo: Getty Images

