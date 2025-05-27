League Two title and promotion odds 2025/26: See how Crawley Town's chances compare to Notts County, Salford and Swindon Town

Crawley Town's odds for the League title and promotion have been published | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town are back in League Two and it’s time for everyone, including the bookies, to make their predictions and predict who will win the title and get promoted.

Res have always been favourites to struggle with the so-called experts and betting companies.

But after a promising end to the season in League One, they should go into the League Two season with a bit of hope and optimism.

Reds boss Scott Lindsey believes his side should still be regarded as underdogs despite the winning end to the current season. “What we don't want to do is heighten our expectations for next season,” he said, “because we have to be realistic,” he said.

"We are a team that have got relegated. We are a team that should have got relegated the season before. And we are a team that should have got relegated the season before that. We overachieved in one of them seasons. So that doesn't make us promotion favourites next season. However, I will want to get promoted next season. Should we get promoted? No. Will we get promoted? I don't know. Will we be going to get promoted? Definitely.

"And that's our workbook. People have to kind of be realistic about it.

"We've had three seasons where we should have got relegated in all three. And we did get relegated in one of them, so expectations can be sometimes clouded.”

betfair have had their say on the odds for the title and promotion in League Two next season. You can see the full odds here.

Betfair: League Two winner 2025/26

Chesterfield, MK Dons 8/1

Notts County, Bristol Rovers 9/1

Salford, Gillingham, Walsall 10/1

Colchester, Cambridge 14/1

Tranmere, Crewe 20/1

Cheltenham, Barrow, Fleetwood 28/1

Bromley 33/1

Accrington 40/1

Harrogate, Newport 50/1

Betfair: To Be Promoted 2025/26

Chesterfield, MK Dons 15/8

Bristol Rovers, Notts County 23/10

Walsall, Salford, Gillingham 11/4

Cambridge, Colchester 16/5

Shrewsbury, Barnet, Grimsby, Swindon, Crawley 9/2

Tranmere, Crewe 11/2

Fleetwood, Barrow, Cheltenham 6/1

Bromley 7/1

Accrington 17/2

Harrogate, Newport 11/1

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Chesterfield and MK Dons are the early 8/1 favourites to win League Two next season. Bristol Rovers and Notts County follow at 9/1, with Walsall 10/1 to win the title.

“The early title frontrunners are also joint favourites to be promoted from the fourth tier, with Barnet, Swindon, Grimsby and Crawley, all 9/2, amongst the contenders to reach League One ahead of the new campaign.”