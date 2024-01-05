BREAKING
League Two transfer window: Blackburn Rovers to sign Crewe Alexandra defender, Notts County and Stockport County fight for Norwich City man, Tranmere Rovers midfielder returns to Blackpool and Gillingham set to lose out in bid for Peterborough United star - 5th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 5th January 2024.

Notts County and Stockport County are among the sides interested as Norwich City consider loaning out young defender Jaden Warner, according to the Sunday Mirror's Darren Witcoop.

1. Jaden Warner (Norwich City)

Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Connor O’Riordan, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

2. Connor O’Riordan

Midfielder Rob Apter has returned to his parent club Blackpool following his loan spell at Tranmere Rovers. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful period at Prenton Park during the first half of the season, scoring five goals and providing two assists across 21 appearances in all competitions. (WirralGlobe)

3. Rob Apter

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to join Charlton Athletic, with the Londoners beating Gillingham to his signature. (LondonWorld)

4. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

