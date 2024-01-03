BREAKING
League Two transfer window: Bristol Rovers recall defender from Morecambe, Everton recall player from Forest Green Rovers, Wrexham want Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris, loanees depart Bradford City and Notts County interested in Norwich City defender - 3rd Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 17:16 GMT

Doncaster Rovers are eyeing up Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison after Tyler Roberts was recalled by Wolves.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander has discussed his thoughts on Jake Young after recalling him from his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town.

Cash-rich Wrexham want Peterborough hot-shot Jonson Clarke-Harris to bolster their promotion bid.

Those, and the latest rumours and done deals, as of 2nd January 2024 here.

Morecambe have signed Gwion Edwards on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website. Morecambe have handed the winger a contract until the end of the season.

1. Gwion Edwards (Morecambe)

Morecambe have signed Gwion Edwards on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website. Morecambe have handed the winger a contract until the end of the season.

2. James Connolly (Bristol Rovers)

Bristol Rovers have recalled centre-back James Connolly from his season-long loan spell at Morecambe with Matt Taylor short on defensive options following James Wilson's latest setback. (BristolLive)

FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington has said he ‘wouldn’t turn down’ the opportunity to sign Wrexham attacker Billy Waters this winter. Wrexham signed the forward from Barrow last year but his game time at the Racecourse Ground has dried up this season. (Halifax Courier)

3. Billy Waters (Wrexham)

FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington has said he 'wouldn't turn down' the opportunity to sign Wrexham attacker Billy Waters this winter. Wrexham signed the forward from Barrow last year but his game time at the Racecourse Ground has dried up this season. (Halifax Courier)

Everton are expected to recall Reece Welch from his loan at Forest Green Rovers, according to a report by GloucestershireLive. Forest Green Rovers signed the defender in the last summer transfer window following their relegation to League Two.

4. Reece Welch (Everton)

Everton are expected to recall Reece Welch from his loan at Forest Green Rovers, according to a report by GloucestershireLive. Forest Green Rovers signed the defender in the last summer transfer window following their relegation to League Two.

