League Two transfer window: Grimsby Town close in on Hull CIty midfielder, Bradford City keeper heading to Carlisle United, Doncaster Rovers loan deal ends and Stevenage priced out of move for MK Dons keeper - 11th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 07:31 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 11th January 2024.

Grimsby Town are poised to snap up Hull City midfielder Harry Wood on a loan deal, according to the BBC.

Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis is reportedly expected to join Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee. The stopper has been a regular fixture between the sticks since joining the Bantams from Southampton in 2022. (Yorkshire Post)

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the loan spell of Sheffield United prospect Louie Marsh has been brought to an end. The teenager arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium in September after Doncaster agreed a deal for him to join on a season-long loan. However, his stint has been cut short after just eight appearances for Rovers. (Yorkshire Post)

Stevenage have been priced out of a move for MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, sources have told Football Insider. Steve Evans’ side are now exploring other options as they look to bring in a new shot-stopper this month. (Football Insider)

