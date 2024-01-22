The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan, as well as permanent signings.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 22nd January 2024.
1. Harrison Minturn
Middlesbrough are monitoring Swindon Town centre-back Harrison Minturn, according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon. Middlesbrough are in the market for a new defender, most likely due to the number of injuries at the back. Photo: Dan Istitene
2. Corey Blackett-Taylor
Derbyshire Live revealed on Friday that Derby County had made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Charlton attacker Corey Blackett-Taylor, having previously had a bid rejected worth £250,000. The outlet are now claiming that the Addicks have accepted an offer from the Rams. Photo: OLI SCARFF
3. Jake Young
According to a report from the Telegraph & Argus, Charlton Athletic have joined the intense race for Bradford City star Jake Young. Young was on loan at Swindon Town for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign and exceeded expectations, scoring 16 goals and registering four assists in 26 appearances for the Robins before Bradford recalled him as soon as the winter window opened. Photo: George Wood
4. Rhys Bennett
Stockport County have signed Manchester United defender Rhys Bennett on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old was captain of the United youth team which won the FA Youth Cup in 2022. Photo: Ash Donelon:df