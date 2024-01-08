The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 8th January 2024.
1. Eli King
Cardiff City have recalled midfielder Eli King from his loan spell at League Two Morecambe. King, 21, made 24 appearances for the Shrimps after signing a season-long deal in July. (BBC) Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Craig MacGillivray
Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has been linked with a move away from MK Dons to a League One club, barely six months after signing for the club. The 30-year-old Scot has been Dons' number one choice between the sticks this season. (MK Citizen) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Tommy Leigh
Portsmouth are not planning to move for Accrington Stanley ace Tommy Leigh this month, according to a report by the Porsmouth News. Leigh has made 101 appearances for John Coleman’s side altogether to date and has found the net on 26 occasions. Photo: George Wood
4.
Bradford City have turned down a bid for striker Jake Young from a League One club, reports the Telegraph and Argus. The T&A understands that the club knocked back an offer because it did not match their valuation of the striker. Photo: George Wood