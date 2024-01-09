BREAKING
Stockport County winger Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is poised to return from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, as detailed in a report by London News Online. Stockport County gave the attacker the green light to link up with their fellow League Two side in the summer.Stockport County winger Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is poised to return from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, as detailed in a report by London News Online. Stockport County gave the attacker the green light to link up with their fellow League Two side in the summer.
Stockport County winger Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is poised to return from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, as detailed in a report by London News Online. Stockport County gave the attacker the green light to link up with their fellow League Two side in the summer.

League Two transfer window: Stockport County to recalll winger from AFC Wimbledon, Barrow man joins Hartlepool United on loan, Dons defender extends loan at Ross County and Portsmouth rule out move for Accrington Stanley star - 9th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 9th January 2024.

Barrow Forward Courtney Duffus has joined Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season. The 28-year-old joined the Bluebirds in the summer on a free transfer and has gone on to make nine appearances for the Bluebirds during that time, including two starts. Duffus has agreed to join National League side Hartlepool on loan until the end of the season.

1. Courtney Duffus

Barrow Forward Courtney Duffus has joined Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season. The 28-year-old joined the Bluebirds in the summer on a free transfer and has gone on to make nine appearances for the Bluebirds during that time, including two starts. Duffus has agreed to join National League side Hartlepool on loan until the end of the season. Photo: James Chance

Will Nightingale’s loan deal with Ross County has been extended until the end of the season. The centre-back has made 17 appearances to date for the Staggies since originally arriving at The Global Energy Stadium on an initial deal until January. (Club website)

2. Will Nightingale

Will Nightingale’s loan deal with Ross County has been extended until the end of the season. The centre-back has made 17 appearances to date for the Staggies since originally arriving at The Global Energy Stadium on an initial deal until January. (Club website) Photo: Pete Norton

Stockport County winger Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is poised to return from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, as detailed in a report by London News Online. Stockport County gave the attacker the green light to link up with their fellow League Two side in the summer.

3. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans

Stockport County winger Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is poised to return from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, as detailed in a report by London News Online. Stockport County gave the attacker the green light to link up with their fellow League Two side in the summer. Photo: Matt McNulty

Portsmouth are not planning to move for Accrington Stanley ace Tommy Leigh this month, according to a report by the Porsmouth News. Leigh has made 101 appearances for John Coleman’s side altogether to date and has found the net on 26 occasions.

4. Tommy Leigh

Portsmouth are not planning to move for Accrington Stanley ace Tommy Leigh this month, according to a report by the Porsmouth News. Leigh has made 101 appearances for John Coleman’s side altogether to date and has found the net on 26 occasions. Photo: George Wood

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoHartlepool UnitedRoss CountyPortsmouthPremier League