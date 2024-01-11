The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 11th January 2024.
1. Sam Walker
Bradford City have signed former Colchester goalkeeper Sam Walker on an 18-month deal. Walker was a free agent after his short-term contract with League One Charlton Athletic came to an end. He replaces Harry Lewis as the Bantams' number one after Lewis joined third tier Carlisle earlier on Thursday. (BBC) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Charlie Lakin
Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC) Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Harry Lewis
Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis has joined Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee. The stopper has been a regular fixture between the sticks since joining the Bantams from Southampton in 2022. (BBC) Photo: George Wood
4. Harry Wood
Grimsby Town are poised to snap up Hull City midfielder Harry Wood on a loan deal, according to the BBC. Photo: Jacques Feeney