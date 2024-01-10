The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 9th January 2024.
1. Jake Young
Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn has pulled the club out of the battle to sign Bradford City striker Jake Young. Young would spend the first half on loan with Swindon, playing 25 matches in League Two and netting 16 times. (The Real EFL) Photo: George Wood
2. Odin Bailey
Stockport County have signed midfielder Odin Bailey for an undisclosed fee from fellow League Two side Salford City after his loan spell ended. The 24-year-old joined the Hatters on loan in September and has made a total of 24 appearances for the club. (BBC) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Tom Bloxham
Tom Bloxham has been recalled from his loan spell at League Two Morecambe. Bloxham made 31 appearances for the Shrimps, scoring twice and adding four assists. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Ryan Sandford
Crawley Town have signed former Millwall goalkeeper Ryan Sandford on a deal until the end of the season. The 24-year-old came through the academy at The Den but did not play a first-team game for the Lions. (BBC) Photo: Tony Marshall