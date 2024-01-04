The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United are amongst the clubs to have most recently done deals.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 4th January 2024.
1. Rob Apter
Midfielder Rob Apter has returned to his parent club Blackpool following his loan spell at Tranmere Rovers. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful period at Prenton Park during the first half of the season, scoring five goals and providing two assists across 21 appearances in all competitions. (WirralGlobe) Photo: Bryn Lennon
2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)
Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to join Charlton Athletic, with the Londoners beating Gillingham to his signature. (LondonWorld) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Joe White
Stockport County want to take Newcastle midfielder Joe White on loan for the second-half of the season, according to The Shields Gazette. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Stockport's League Two rivals Crewe, but his loan spell at Gresty Road is set to expire on 14th January. Photo: George Wood:Joe White
4. Connor O’Riordan
Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Connor O’Riordan with just the formalities of the deal left to complete, as per the Lancashire Telegraph. Photo: Pete Norton