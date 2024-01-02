League Two transfer window: Wolves recall midfielders from Doncaster Rovers and Walsall, Stockport County boss wants Salford City loanee to stay, Colchester United target West Ham United youngster and Swindon Town blows as players are recalled - 2nd Jan 2024
The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Doncaster Rovers will be looking for a new midfield option after Tyler Roberts was recalled by Wolves.
Around the league, Notts County, Wrexham and Walsall are amongst those who have already agreed deals for new players or with current squad members.
MK Dons have done some sharp business in the loan market to boost their attacking options, while Colchester United will need to find a new striker after they lost Joe Taylor following his recall by Luton.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 2nd January 2024.
