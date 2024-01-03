League Two transfer window: Wrexham keen on Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris, Doncaster Rovers interested in Crystal Palace youngster, Bradford City have no plans to sell Jake Young and Stockport County boss wants Salford City loanee - 3rd Jan 2024
The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Doncaster Rovers are eyeing up Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison after Tyler Roberts was recalled by Wolves.
Bradford manager Graham Alexander has discussed his thoughts on Jake Young after recalling him from his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town.
Cash-rich Wrexham want Peterborough hot-shot Jonson Clarke-Harris to bolster their promotion bid.
Those, and the latest rumours and done deals, as of 2nd January 2024 here.
