The Broadfield Stadium has a 4.2 out of five rating on Google.

League Two's best and worst grounds - How Crawley Town rank against Harrogate Town, Forest Green Rovers, Sutton United, Walsall and Colchester United

Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 09:27 GMT

Some will prefer big grounds like Valley Parade and Stadium MK, while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Harrogate Town and Sutton United.

Modern arenas like Doncaster will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Rated: 4.7 (257 reviews)

1. AFC Wimbledon - Cherry Red Records Stadium

Rated: 4.7 (257 reviews) Photo: Alex Davidson

4.6 (259 reviews)

2. Wrexham - The Racecourse Ground

4.6 (259 reviews) Photo: Michael Steele

4.5 (916 reviews)

3. Stockport County - Edgeley Park

4.5 (916 reviews) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4.5 (626 reviews)

4. Tranmere Rovers - Prenton Park

4.5 (626 reviews) Photo: Getty

