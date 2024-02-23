Some will prefer big grounds like Valley Parade and Stadium MK, while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Harrogate Town and Sutton United.

Modern arenas like Doncaster will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League Two stadiums and why via our social media channels.

1 . AFC Wimbledon - Cherry Red Records Stadium Rated: 4.7 (257 reviews) Photo: Alex Davidson

2 . Wrexham - The Racecourse Ground 4.6 (259 reviews) Photo: Michael Steele

3 . Stockport County - Edgeley Park 4.5 (916 reviews) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall