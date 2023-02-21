Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town have won one of their last eight matches.

League Two's hottest and coldest teams right now and how Crawley Town compares to relegation rivals Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Harrogate Town and Gillingham in the form guide - in pictures

Crawley Town have been sucked into the drop zone after a poor run of form.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

That slump hasn’t been helped by their relegation rivals having played more games over the last ten matchdays.

The Reds have won just once in that time period.

But how does that form compare to the teams around them and who are the best and worst teams around the league right now?

Here we take a look at the form table over the last ten matchdays. (Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk).

1. Stockport County - 23pts

11 7 2 2 17:7 10 23

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Sutton United - 21pts

10 6 3 1 15:10 5 21

Photo: Clive Rose

3. Colchester United - 20pts

11 6 2 3 12:9 3 20

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Carlisle United - 19pts

10 6 1 3 12:8 4 19

Photo: Chris Holloway

League TwoHarrogate TownHartlepool UnitedRochdale