Crawley Town have been sucked into the drop zone after a poor run of form.

That slump hasn’t been helped by their relegation rivals having played more games over the last ten matchdays.

The Reds have won just once in that time period.

But how does that form compare to the teams around them and who are the best and worst teams around the league right now?

Here we take a look at the form table over the last ten matchdays. (Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk).

Get the latest Reds news here

1 . Stockport County - 23pts 11 7 2 2 17:7 10 23 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Sutton United - 21pts 10 6 3 1 15:10 5 21 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3 . Colchester United - 20pts 11 6 2 3 12:9 3 20 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United - 19pts 10 6 1 3 12:8 4 19 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales