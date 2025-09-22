Chesterfield and MK Dons are both without a win in four matches. The Spiretites are still well-placed in sixth spot, but the Dons sit in a lowly 14th spot.

Leaders Gillingham continue to look strong and are the only unbeaten team this season.

Walsall have responded well to last year’s disaster end to the season, while Swindon Town and Salford City also look set for improved campaign.

Bristol Rovers and Notts County have both started to kick on up the table after slow starts.

But relegated Crawley Town and Shrewsbury Town are both struggling to make an impression and stop the slump.

So who are the current favourites for promotion and where is the current value? Here we take a look at the latest odds on SkyBet.

1 . Chesterfield 5/6 Photo: Getty Images

2 . MK Dons 11/10 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Walsall 7/4 Photo: Getty Images