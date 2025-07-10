Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu of Cambridge United is rated as League Two's joint most valuable player, along with Aaron Collins of MK Dons.placeholder image
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu of Cambridge United is rated as League Two's joint most valuable player, along with Aaron Collins of MK Dons.

League Two's £5.5m 'dream team' featuring the stars of MK Dons, Bristol Rovers, Crawley Town, Walsall and Notts County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 10:27 BST
Some clubs around League Two have spent big this season as they look to seal a promotion place.

It means there are some big name players in the league and some valuable squads with the top clubs investing big in what they hope will give them the quality needed to make it to League One.

But who are the most valuable players around the league and how much would it cost to bring them all together?

Here the transfermarkt.co.uk website has been taking a look and has come up with this starting XI, based on 4-2-3-1 formation.

Take a look and tell us what you think about this team and how good or bad it would be in reality.

Position: Keeper Value: £435.000

1. Harvey Davies (Crawley Town, on loan from Liverpool)

Position: Keeper Value: £435.000 Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Position: Left-Back Value: £391.000

2. Jack Sparkes (Bristol Rovers, pictured left)

Position: Left-Back Value: £391.000 Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Value: £522,000

3. Marvin Ekpiteta (MK Dons)

Position: Central defender Value: £522,000 Photo: Jane Russell

Position: Central defender Value: £435,000

4. Michael Rose (Salford City)

Position: Central defender Value: £435,000 Photo: Getty Images

