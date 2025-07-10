It means there are some big name players in the league and some valuable squads with the top clubs investing big in what they hope will give them the quality needed to make it to League One.

But who are the most valuable players around the league and how much would it cost to bring them all together?

Here the transfermarkt.co.uk website has been taking a look and has come up with this starting XI, based on 4-2-3-1 formation.

Take a look and tell us what you think about this team and how good or bad it would be in reality.

1 . Harvey Davies (Crawley Town, on loan from Liverpool) Position: Keeper Value: £435.000 Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

2 . Jack Sparkes (Bristol Rovers, pictured left) Position: Left-Back Value: £391.000 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Marvin Ekpiteta (MK Dons) Position: Central defender Value: £522,000 Photo: Jane Russell