Leatherhead v Bognor - picture gallery

Nathan Odokonyero and - from the penalty spot - James Crane were on target as the Rocks looked on course for victory but the Tanners hit back with a penalty of their own. Read the match report here and see pictures from the match by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked. Get all the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer every Tursday.
1.
Action from the Rocks' 2-2 Isthmian premier draw at Leatherhead / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
2.
Action from the Rocks' 2-2 Isthmian premier draw at Leatherhead / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
3.
Action from the Rocks' 2-2 Isthmian premier draw at Leatherhead / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
4.
Action from the Rocks' 2-2 Isthmian premier draw at Leatherhead / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff