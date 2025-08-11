Leisure Leagues 6 aside football league at The Rookery 3G, Lewes

We have great news for the footballers of Lewes! We have teamed up with Lewes Football Foundation to bring another of our industry leading community 6 a side leagues to their fantastic 3g pitch!

Games will be played on Sunday evenings between 7:30-9pm with FREE ENTRY to all teams (FREE KITS FOR THE NEXT 3 THAT ENTER!) and match fees just £38 each week.

There are prizes for the League winners, Golden Boot and Golden Glove.

Please do not delay as spaces will fill quickly for this league. Our new 6 a side league will be the BIGGEST new league to hit the area with the BEST VALUE games and BEST referees in town! Quality services at an affordable price – and a commitment to discipline that ensures the leagues are for everyone, whatever their ability. There’s a place for everyone in Leisure Leagues.

Let's get back to football!

For more information, please call on 07955175518 or email [email protected]

We are the only league provider that donates profits to charities and good causes, and we look forward to getting the community of Lewes active.