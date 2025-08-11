Leisure Leagues 6 aside football league at The Rookery 3G, Lewes
Games will be played on Sunday evenings between 7:30-9pm with FREE ENTRY to all teams (FREE KITS FOR THE NEXT 3 THAT ENTER!) and match fees just £38 each week.
There are prizes for the League winners, Golden Boot and Golden Glove.
Please do not delay as spaces will fill quickly for this league. Our new 6 a side league will be the BIGGEST new league to hit the area with the BEST VALUE games and BEST referees in town! Quality services at an affordable price – and a commitment to discipline that ensures the leagues are for everyone, whatever their ability. There’s a place for everyone in Leisure Leagues.
For more information, please call on 07955175518 or email [email protected]
We are the only league provider that donates profits to charities and good causes, and we look forward to getting the community of Lewes active.