Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bognor Regis Town have taken a huge step in banishing the fragility that has led to their perilous position rock bottom of the Isthmian premier division.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's according to the Nyewood Lane bosses Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham as they head in to yet another vital encounter on Saturday when they go to Cray Wanderers. They then host Hashtag United under lights in PO21 on Tuesday, February 4.

The claim comes after the co-gaffers watched their charges go toe-to-toe with high-flying Dover Athletic only to agonisingly lose out to a late penalty in a 2-1 defeat at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorer Tommy-Lee Higgs, who has now bagged 20 goals this campaign -- six from the spot -- opened the scoring after 12 minutes but Rúben Soares Júnior levelled on 35 minutes and the death blow came in the 90th minute from Luke Baptiste's spot kick.

Tommy-Lee Higgs celebrates the opening goal in last weekend's Rocks-Dover game | Picture: David Richardson

But the managers agree there was positives to take from the game although they are obviously not entirely content given that they are not turning decent displays into points.

One bonus was the partnership of form Pompey youngsters Chad Field and debutant Harvey Rew in central defence – after both arrived from Hordnean – and Howell was elated with their collaboration.

He said: "We were really pleased with certain aspects and thought we were good in the first half. Second half we stopped doing the simple things well. Looking at the positives I thought Harvey Rew coming in was excellent. A word that has been used with us a lot lately is fragile, and in fairness against Dover I didn't think we did look fragile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the first time I think we looked like a team that had some strength. We know what we want and we are going to get it but it does take a bit of time. It's small steps and there were positives but I’m disappointed, especially for the fans.”

Birmingham added: “We are showing improvement but unfortunately it is not quick enough at the moment. The boys did ever so well but we gave away goals at silly times; they (Dover) weren't in the game first half yet they have gone in 1-1 at half-time because we have presented them with another opportunity.

"We need to realise there is a difference between playing a game of football and winning a game of football. I'm gutted for the boys because they worked so hard… they were brilliant. But if we continue like we played in the first half then, hey, it’s going to be an entertaining end to the season!”