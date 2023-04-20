Former Nottingham Forest striker and PFA senior EDI executive Jason Lee hopes ‘lessons can be learned’ following the FA’s successful appeal to extend ex-Crawley Town manager John Yems’ ban from all football and football-related activity.

Yems saw his ban from football extended to three years for 12 breaches of anti-discrimination rules on Wednesday [April 19].

Yems was initially banned by an independent regulatory commission for 17 months until June 1, 2024 but the FA appealed, arguing the sanction was insufficient.

An independent appeal board has imposed a ban from all football and football-related activity up to and including January 5, 2026.

The move to extend Yems’ ban was welcomed by the PFA, as well as anti-racism organisation Kick It Out.

Lee said: “Despite the ban given to John Yems following the original hearing, the subsequent written findings essentially excused his language and behaviour as ‘unconscious racism’.

“Not only was this unnecessary, it was also dangerous.

“It sends a message that those in positions of authority can justify their behaviour if they claim not to understand its impact.

“That should never be accepted. It’s the job of everyone in the game, but particularly those in positions of power, to take responsibility for making sure they are educated.

“It shouldn’t continue to be the job of those who are victims of racism and discrimination to adapt to an environment where it is passed off as banter or joking behaviour.

“We now need to make sure those excuses are removed. That includes proper training and education for all of those in the game, including those who chair and sit on panels such as that involving John Yems and who are responsible for making judgments in such cases.

“The PFA has been working with the players involved throughout what has been an extremely challenging period, one made more difficult by the need for this appeal.