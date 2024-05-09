Lessons can be learned on and off pitch after Worthing’s play-off final heartbreak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beaten but unbowed. The most significant game in the 138-year of history of Worthing Football Club may have ended in defeat on Bank Holiday Monday but in the grand scheme of things, every day truly is a school day.

And the Rebels will have learned numerous lessons both on, but perhaps equally as importantly, off the field.

With another full ground on Monday, along with the compensation from York City for manager Adam Hinshelwood and the revenue from the previous Sunday’s semi-final win, the new manager will have a substantial recruitment war chest for the summer.

On the downside, there clearly will be a number of the Worthing squad who played on Sunday who will probably never play for the club again. As I understand it Ollie Pearce is considering two attractive offers from National League clubs to go full-time.

Worthing take on Braintree inMonday's final in front of another near-3,000 crowd | Picture: Mike Gunn

But there will be a nucleus left behind and with the possilble increase in the budget, there will be nothing to stop a rejuvenated Worthing being in the play-off mix in 12 months – or, who knows, perhaps even winning automatic promotion?

On the subject of the sold-out ground, yes, every ticket was sold, but a culmination of the wet weather and the game being on TV meant a number who had bought tickets stayed away.

After the dust settles, I’m sure the club will acknowledge that they made a huge mistake with the ticket distribution. They sold every ticket but did upset a number of regular diehard fans and former players in the process.

Full disclosure – as a match sponsor and sponsor of three Worthing players, I managed to get tickets through someone at the club kindly taking the time to help me.

Unfortunately, society's obsession with the internet played its part and perhaps putting the match tickets for sale online was, in hindsight an error?

If they’d gone traditional, ie printed the tickets last Monday, had a window for season t ickets holders and s ponsors on the Tuesday, then 9am Wednesday put the majority of the tickets on sale at the ground, maximum two per person, then sell them on Thursday and Friday until it was sold out, that in my opinion would have been fairer.

A nyone who wanted a ticket would have queued up, like we used to do in the old days! I’d happily have queued on sponsors’ day.

The whole issue was highlighted to me when I had a text on Saturday morning from a friend who lives a short walk from the ground. Neighbours of his, a family of four including two small children, were excited because they’d gone online at 8pm Wednesday and got four tickets for the game.

They were really looking forward to it as they’d never been to Woodside before despite living just round the corner!

How many more cases of internet purchases were there like this, meaning some real Worthing fans ran the risk of missing out?

Like I said, it ’s a learning curve, and next time, and I firmly believe Worthing will push on from Monday’s disappointment, the same mistakes won’t be made.