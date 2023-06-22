Let’s 'behave like a Football League club’ … League Two spot is aim for new Eastbourne Borough owner

“Come and watch us. Cheer for us, and we’ll be a match made in heaven!” That’s the rallying call to fans from the new owner of Eastbourne Borough, Simon Leslie.

In his first public interview since taking control at Priory Lane, Leslie did not fight shy of addressing the sceptics as well as those who have welcomed his arrival. “You have been vocal. Now I want to show you our plans, and I am super-excited to be here. I have spent thirty successful years in business, and this is my most exciting project yet.

“Above all, it is about developing people, making not just better players but better human beings. Asking them what they can give back – including to the community. It is a culture of innovation, and doing things slightly differently.”

The shocks were pretty seismic at the Lane when Leslie’s first major move was to replace existing boss Danny Bloor with a new, full-time manager in Mark Beard. “We are going full-time, and Mark has amazing pedigree and amazing references – including from Dan Ashworth and Graham Potter, who were both unhesitating in their recommendation.”

Simon Leslie at Priory Lane | Image taken from interview on EBFC Youtube channel

Beard, who moves from his post as head coach at Dorking Wanderers, was a professional footballer with hundreds of Football League appearances, notably with Sheffield United, and he more recently held a senior coaching role at Brighton and Hove Albion, developing young talent for Potter. Ashworth – who is a former Langney Sports player – is now sporting director at Newcastle United.

Simon outlined the concept. “Player welfare will be a number one priority for Mark, and he will bring in the best, most expert coaches. We want to make them better players, and better people who can also carry that forward beyond what is actually a quite short playing career.

“We will play a high-tempo game, and we want simply to win more games. We don’t want to be losing on a dreadful Tuesday night at Chelmsford! We want to think and behave like a Football League club, and League Two status is our aim.

