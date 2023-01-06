It's the biggest FA Cup weekend of the year - and Lewes Women are grabbing a piece of the action.

Their home tie with London Bees - postponed in December – has been rearranged for this Sunday, putting it in the middle of the third round action in the men's competition.

The Rooks-Bees clash – which is also in the third round – is set to draw a big crowd, with an away tie against Ipswich in round four the prize for the winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes skipper Rhian Cleverly can't wait for Sunday's match, which comes after a five-week break from action for the team, who had a couple of pre-Christmas matches postponed.

Lewes Women are back in Dripping Pan action on Sunday when London Bees visit in the FA Cup | Picture: James Boyes

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bees play one division below Lewes, in the southern premier.

She said: “It feels like Christmas to be back playing. It was great for everyone to get some time to go home and be with family but the feelings on the first day back with the team were just as good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels so long since we’ve played at The Dripping Pan in front of our fans, so we can’t wait for Sunday. Hopefully we can find the good form and performances we showed towards the end of 2022.

“The FA Cup is a competition that every player and every team wants to be a part of for as long as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s what we all grew up watching and dreaming of being a part of.

“Lewes FC have worked hard in fighting for equal prize money in this competition, and although there’s still a long way to go with that, it’s a competition that means a lot to us all and it would be great keep progressing with this team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooks manager Scott Booth said: “The whole club is looking forward to getting back into action. It feels like so long ago that we last played but the girls will be ready."London Bees are a good side and well coached. We've done our homework so we respect our opposition.

"I enjoy cup competitions because they offer something different to league football so a run in the FA Cup would be fantastic for everyone associated with Lewes FC."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off is 2pm – tickets at lewesfc.com/tickets