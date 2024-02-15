Lewes back in Isthmian play-off race – and former Brighton and Cardiff youngster can boost hopes
and live on Freeview channel 276
After a run of defeats, Tony Russell’s team notched a timely victory at Hastings’ Pilot Field last Saturday, beating United 3-1.
It moved them back into the top ten – and left them just four points behind Hastings, who occupy the final play-off place.
A midweek clash with Canvey Island was rained off and the Rooks face a big test on Saturday, when second-placed Chatham visit the Dripping Pan.
The squad has been boosted by the arrival of 21-year-old winger, Jack Leahy, who came through the academy at Brighton & Hove Albion before having short spells at Southampton and West Ham.
In the 2021-22 season he joined Cardiff City and he has since turned out for Hornchurch and Chipstead in the Isthmian League.
Lewes boss Russell told the Rooks website: “Jack is good friends with Ollie Tanner from their time at Cardiff together, so Jack was really keen to come in with us from what he heard from Ollie.
“It was a pretty easy one on that front. I’m looking forward to working with him and also excited to see what he can bring to the team and, in turn, helping him get back on track with his football.”
It was an excellent team performance that earned the points at Hastings last Saturday.
Bradley Pritchard came into the starting line-up and it was the Rooks who took the lead on 35 minutes, as Kieran Murtagh played Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala in behind and he rounded Charlie Grainger in the Hastings goal before finishing from a tight angle.
Just before half-time Hastings had former Rook Jack Dixon sent off when he was shown two yellow cards in quick succession.
The Rooks made it 2-0 on 62 minutes, as intricate play down the right ended with Murtagh crossing for Lumbombo-Kalala to fire in.
Hastings pulled one back from the spot on 77 minutes but Lewes sealed the win in injury time as Murtagh set up sub Archie Tamplin for a third.