Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a run of defeats, Tony Russell’s team notched a timely victory at Hastings’ Pilot Field last Saturday, beating United 3-1.

It moved them back into the top ten – and left them just four points behind Hastings, who occupy the final play-off place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A midweek clash with Canvey Island was rained off and the Rooks face a big test on Saturday, when second-placed Chatham visit the Dripping Pan.

Lewes celebrate one of the three goals that saw off Hastings at the Pilot Field | Picture: James Boyes

The squad has been boosted by the arrival of 21-year-old winger, Jack Leahy, who came through the academy at Brighton & Hove Albion before having short spells at Southampton and West Ham.

In the 2021-22 season he joined Cardiff City and he has since turned out for Hornchurch and Chipstead in the Isthmian League.

Lewes boss Russell told the Rooks website: “Jack is good friends with Ollie Tanner from their time at Cardiff together, so Jack was really keen to come in with us from what he heard from Ollie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a pretty easy one on that front. I’m looking forward to working with him and also excited to see what he can bring to the team and, in turn, helping him get back on track with his football.”

It was an excellent team performance that earned the points at Hastings last Saturday.

Bradley Pritchard came into the starting line-up and it was the Rooks who took the lead on 35 minutes, as Kieran Murtagh played Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala in behind and he rounded Charlie Grainger in the Hastings goal before finishing from a tight angle.

Just before half-time Hastings had former Rook Jack Dixon sent off when he was shown two yellow cards in quick succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rooks made it 2-0 on 62 minutes, as intricate play down the right ended with Murtagh crossing for Lumbombo-Kalala to fire in.