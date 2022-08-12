Lewes boss adds to squad but says: We've not talked about promotion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rooks narrowly missed the play-offs last term, after failing to win any of their last five games, and have seen second top-scorer Ollie Tanner move to Cardiff City.

Russell insists that while lessons have been learned it is important to focus on games, not promotions. “I’m not really one who sets long expectations,” he said. "I concentrate on winning the next game. We’ll plan for the first three, get them watched and make sure preparations are right.”

Regarding promotion, Russell said: "I haven’t had that conversation with the club, they know me and Joe Vines well enough to known we’re two people that like to win games of football; so I don’t need anyone to tell us to win games.”

The club are equipped to deal with the loss of Tanner. Russell said: “We brought in Rhys Murrell-Williamson and we've got two, really good, young wide players in Deshane Dalling and Razzaq Coleman De-Graft.

"When Ollie came out of that spotlight we could see the growth in these two. They got better and better; we’re expecting big things from them.”

Last season’s top-scorer Joe Taylor has re-signed for the 2022-23 campaign and Russell sees another 30 goals if he stays fit but says he is ‘touch and go’ for the season opener at Wingate & Finchley.

Russell praised returning keeper Lewis Carey for coming back a stone lighter than last season and ‘with real determination’. The club have signed former Cambridge United and Barnet centre-back Tom Champion from Woking, adding experience and quality:

“The impact he’s made on the group has been unbelievable,” Russell said. “He’s played league football; a ball-playing centre-half that can play centre-midfield; a natural leader. He’ll be captain for the season.”