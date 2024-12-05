Lewes FC assistant manager Danny Oakins admitted the side “had to dig in” as they bounced back from a four-match losing streak with a scrappy 2-1 win against Canvey Island.

Following defeats that saw Lewes exit all cup competitions and drop out of the Isthmian League Premier Division play-offs, a positive result was key against their Essex opponents.

A 6th-minute opener – where Danny Bassett’s strike was turned in by Canvey’s Sonny Hart – and a decisive close-range finish from Gianluca Botti delivered a key three points, kick-starting the Rooks’ run into December.

Oakins said: “The win felt good. The performance wasn’t great and we had to dig in at times, but you’d take three points after a couple of [league] losses.”

Gianluca Botti celebrates the goal that proved the winner for Lewes v Canvey Island | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes were without Craig Nelson in the dugout as the poorly manager had to take a seat in the stands, but Oakins steered the side through late Canvey pressure to victory.

“I don’t think I’ve lost as a stand-in gaffer,” joked Oakins. He added: “It’s a big loss not to have Craig on the bench. But he was in the ground, he’s got man flu so he was nursing himself.”

On the pitch, Lewes fielded a side that was boosted by the return of Parish Muirhead and a start for Eddie Allsopp, with both midfielders who were influential earlier in the season proving to be crucial again.

They still have injury issues, coping without defenders Jack Enkh and Ethan Kaiser, but were able to grind out an impressive win.

Right-back Matty Warren said: “I think it was a much-needed win. We’ve played a lot of teams that are quite physical and direct and we’ve struggled over the last few weeks.

“I think it was almost back to basics. It was good to see that we can do the other side, because we’ve shown that we can play football but we’ve come up short when it’s become more of a fight.”

This weekend, the Rooks will need that fight again as they visit Cray Valley Paper Mills, who are on a ten-match unbeaten league run and sit second in the table.

With Nelson’s side failing to win any of their last five games on the road – scoring just one goal during that spell – a big performance is required.

Kick-off is at 3pm at The Artic Stadium, before the Rooks return to The Dripping Pan on Tuesday to host Dulwich Hamlet (kick-off at 7:45pm).