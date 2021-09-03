Lewes boss Russell: We’re getting better with every game

Action from Lewes' clash with Sussex rivals Horsham on bank holiday Monday. Picture by James Boyes

The Rooks left it late to come from behind and win 3-1 at Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday.

Ben Ward-Cochrane’s 16th minute spot-kick gave the Scholars a half-time lead.

But Lewes came roaring back in the second half. Joe Taylor equalised from the penalty spot on 72 minutes before the striker poked home in the area three minutes later.

The Rooks’ Killian Colombie was given his marching orders for time wasting, but Taylor completed his hat-trick in stoppage time to secure the win.

Monday saw Lewes play out a goalless draw at home to fierce Sussex rivals Horsham in front of a bumper crowd of 1,051.

Russell: “I was delighted with the manner in which we won it on Saturday. I thought in the second half we turned the screw.

“We were at it and pinned them in and they couldn’t get out, and then we scored.

“Monday was a funny game really. We never really got going.

“Both teams had chances without really having any shots on target. I don’t remember Lew (Carey) having a save to make.

“But I said to the players, four points was par. We can’t get carried away though, we wanted six, but we’ll take four.

“We’re getting better with every game. We’ve still got a little bit of work and a bit of recruitment to do, but we’re certainly moving in the right direction.

“It was good to play in front of such a good crowd of over 1,000 people. It’s just a shame we couldn’t score some goals for them.”

This Saturday sees Lewes welcome Metropolitan Police to The Dripping Pan in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Police are flying-high in third in the Southern League Premier South, having taken 11 points from five games.

On Saturday’s FA Cup tie, Russell said: “They won 5-0 on Saturday away at Walton Casuals and they’re up there in their league.

“They’re the same level as us so it’ll be a real test, but we’re unbeaten in three now.