Lewes boss unworried by loss of top-five spot as Worthing visit the Dripping Pan

Last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Corinthian Casuals left the Rooks sixth, but Russell is not worried about falling behind their play-off rivals.

“A few weeks ago when we were third, I wasn’t getting too carried away and I won’t get too carried away now. I think if we win our game in hand, we go above Enfield Town so you can just pick the bones out of everything you know.

Lewes welcome leaders Worthing to the Dripping Pan on Saturday / Picture: James Boyes

“There’s 33 points to go, that’s a lot of points, so there’s no panic button getting pushed. We’ll just keep doing our best, keep turning up, do your best and try win games of football and see where it takes you.

“I’m not really one to overthink about things. Personally it’s not something I give too much thought about.

“I just concentrate on the next game and try to do my best to win that game, and after that one move on to the next.”

Lewes welcome league leaders Worthing on Saturday, having lost 5-4 in a Woodside Road thriller earlier in the season.

And Russell was full of praise for Worthing and manager Adam Hinshelwood.

“Adam and Worthing have done an amazing job, not just this season but probably the last two or three,” he said.

“I was talking to the players about it, watching some video on Worthing. I think what we’re seeing now is four years of a lot of hard work by Adam – to get that squad together, to get them playing the way they play, to get the ethos running through the club.

“I know he’s full-time at the club as well, so he helps with the academy and producing players, so what we’re seeing now is a lot of hard work done over the years.

“He’s built that side over the years and just become such a powerful unit, with and without the ball and I think Worthing are incredibly consistent.”

Lewes hope upwards of 2,000 will watch the game – including 45 former players of both clubs who have been invited.