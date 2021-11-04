Lewes bounce back after Trophy exit .. Ringmer beat Rangers twice over

Action from Lewes' win over Carshalton / Picture: James Boyes

The Rooks bowed out of the Trophy at the third qualfiying round for the third consecutive year following a 2-0 defeat at Bishop’s Stortford.

No sooner had the game started than Lewes were behind after a corner to the far post was headed home by Jake Cass.

The Rooks were left facing an uphill battle when Michael Klass saw red for kicking out at his marker on 29 minutes.

Lewes on the attack against Carshalton / Picture: James Boyes

And 90 seconds later the Blues had a second when Cass’ free-kick from 25 yards beat the wall and Lewis Carey.

The Rooks needed a strong start to the second half and that is exactly what they got when Ayo Olukoga was fouled in the box.

With Joe Taylor missing through Covid, Taylor Maloney stepped up but sent his penalty over.

But Lewes bounced back with a 1-0 home win over Carshalton Athletic to move them into the Isthmian Premier play-off places.

The Rooks enjoyed plenty of possession but struggled to carve out goalscoring opportunities before the break.

The Robins dominated the second half before Lewes introduced Taylor and Razzaq Coleman De-Graft just after the hour.

The Rooks then enjoyed their best spell of the game, before they took the lead on 74 minutes.

Michael Klass unleashed a 25 yard rocket which flew past Lloyd Thomas and into the bottom corner for his first goal for Lewes.

The Rooks, who now sit fifth in the table, visit FA Trophy conquerors Bishop’s Stortford in the Premier this Saturday.

Hailsham 0 Wick 1

SCFL division one

Hailsham Town fell to a late 1-0 defeat at home to Wick with a goal in the 88th minute settling an even game.

Early half chances for both sides saw Wick send a free kick narrowly wide at the far post before Ellis Webster’s strike from range was well held.

But after Wick had seen an effort go into the side netting, Hailsham saw a Jack Grey cross come shot from the angle smack against the upright.

As he was against Storrington a week ago, the dangerous Jacob Masterson-Pipet was in the thick of the action for Hailsham, twice sending dangerous balls into the box before half-time.

These passes supplied both Charlie Playford and Connor Townsend but their efforts went over.

Hailsham started the second half brightly, after a Wick effort from range had gone wide, and earned a string of corners without reward.

Wick continued to threaten on occasion, with one effort from Scott Rafferty grazing the crossbar, but Playford and Masterson-Pipet had opportunities for the Stringers with the game very much in the balance.

With the scores still level heading into the final five minutes, an almighty scramble in front of the Hailsham goal after a blocked shot saw the ball knocked behind for a corner.

From this corner another scramble followed, but this time the ball was poked into the net to give the visitors the late lead.

Hailsham pressured from the restart - a late corner raising home hopes, but they could only find the roof of the net.

Sedlescombe Rangers 0 Ringmer AFC 3

Against a young, dynamic Sedlescombe, and on a difficult waterlogged playing surface, Ringmer’s quality in possession and robustness off the ball was sufficient enough to secure three points with a professional away performance.

With a handful of notable absentees, and against a free-scoring opponent, Ringmer approached the fixture with a more direct style of play and an intensity not seen for several weeks.

Rob Le Cras and experienced winger Olly Davies set the tone from the outset. Le Cras was relentless in his ball recoveries, and Davies was dynamic and purposeful in possession.

Aside worsening underfoot conditions, Ringmer transitioned the ball well through midfield and into wide areas.

Full-backs Charlie Conrath and Jacob Ashwood contributed to attacking overloads that created a number of chances that were ultimately blocked or saved.

Ringmer’s clearest chances arose from set pieces. Theo Whiting went close to converting one of Ben Earle’s excellent deliveries on 30 minutes.

The deadlock was finally broken before the interval. Earle’s in swinging delivery found Bines who glanced the ball goalwards, and a Sedlescombe defender was unable to prevent a further connection directing the ball past the keeper.

The second half saw a more fluid attacking performance from Ringmer. Martin Stephen’s growing attacking presence was creating space for Marcín Ruda to dominate the central midfield area and created linking opportunities for wingers Earle and Davies.

Davies cut in from the right for Ringmer’s second. A powerful run and composed finish from Bines’ pass saw Davies open his account for the club.

Minutes later, Ruda’s goal bound strike was blocked and the ball fell to Le Cras who found the inside of the stanchion from 20 yards.

Later Earle and Stephen were thwarted by good goalkeeping to prevent a run-away scoreline.

Duke, Doyle and Ghosh freshened up the Ringmer back line to see out a robust road performance and secure a clean sheet which maintained Ringmer’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

Tomorrow sees the Division’s two unbeaten sides, Ringmer and top-of-the-table Sidley United, go head to head at the Caburn Community Ground.

Ringmer AFC 2s 5

Easbourne Rangers 2s 1

The 2s produced a clinical second half performance to see off Eastbourne Rangers.

Both teams had chances in the first half, with Ringmer keeper Jack Tuffin making several key saves.

It was Brett Johnson who put Ringmer ahead at the break. His cross from 35 yards out found its way in at the far post.

The introduction of Charles Porter at start of second half was pivotal to applying pressure to a tiring opposition.

Porter should have scored within minutes of coming on, but it set the tone for the rest of the game, and Ringmer were now taking control.

Gardner crossed well for Sam Strutt to nod home after Strutt had started the move on the halfway line.

Porter was causing mayhem for the opposition full back and whipped in a number of great deliveries, leading to yet another goal for Tyler Watson.

Captain Luke Turner tucked one away from a corner and then Porter assisted again, crossing for striker Jonathan Nussey who scored the goal of game.

Nussey controlled a cross from seven yards out, lifted ball a defender and volleying home.

Ringmer looked better defensively this week and have given themselves some daylight at top of Division 2 South.