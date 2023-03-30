Edit Account-Sign Out
Lewes can’t build on success over Sheffield United as Charlton edge them out

Freda Ayisi’s second-half strike kept Charlton’s faint promotion hopes alive in a 1-0 win against Lewes in the Barclays Women's Championship.

By Ben Hart
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:00 BST

In a game of few chances at The Oakwood, Ayisi’s deflected shot was the difference between the two sides and moved Charlton back up to third and eight points behind leaders Bristol City.

With just four games to play, it is unlikely the Addicks’ will make the top the top-flight but they have kept themselves in the hunt ahead of a crunch tie with the table-toppers in a few weeks' time.

Former Addick Amber-Keegan Stobbs had the first chance of the night after just two minutes but Sian Rogers got down well to save.

It's been a mixed week for Lewes Women - they beat Sheffield United but lost to Charlton
The game sparked into life at the midway point of the half when Lewes had a penalty turned down by the referee before succession of chances went begging at the other end.

Adisi, Beth Roe and Elisha N’Dow all went close but there was no way through for the home side against their mid-table opposition.

Charlton started the second half on the front foot, with Angela Addison firing a couple of efforts at a determined Sophie Whitehouse.

Lewes had a great chance on the hour mark as the ball fell for Rhian Cleverly, but Rogers made a stunning fingertip save to keep the score level.

Ayisi then struck with 72 minutes on the clock, sliding goalwards and seeing her shot deflect home via a ricochet and despite a couple of nervy moments in stoppage time, Charlton clung on.

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship coverage visit https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all

